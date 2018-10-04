Uber finally looks at expanding in India beyond 31 cities 

Pradeep Parameswaran, India and South Asia head of the company, however, declined to comment on the number of cities or the timeline. @priyankasahay Priyanka Sahay





US-headquartered Uber plans to expand further beyond the existing 31 cities, with an aim to tap the growing potential in smaller towns, said Pradeep Parameswaran, India and South Asia head of the company.

Parmeshwaran, who joined Uber earlier this year, however, declined to comment on the number of cities or the timeline.

Domestic rival Ola is already present across 110 cities. On being asked the strategy for the expansion, he said: "Can't comment if we will be in 100 cities but will definitely be in more than 31 cities."

The world’s largest cab-hailing service previously announced that it was looking to double down on its investments in the country, as it competes with Ola.