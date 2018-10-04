App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 05:48 PM IST

Uber finally looks at expanding in India beyond 31 cities 

Pradeep Parameswaran, India and South Asia head of the company, however, declined to comment on the number of cities or the timeline.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay



US-headquartered Uber plans to expand further beyond the existing 31 cities, with an aim to tap the growing potential in smaller towns, said Pradeep Parameswaran, India and South Asia head of the company.


Parmeshwaran, who joined Uber earlier this year, however, declined to comment on the number of cities or the timeline.


Domestic rival Ola is already present across 110 cities. On being asked the strategy for the expansion, he said: "Can't comment if we will be in 100 cities but will definitely be in more than 31 cities."

The world’s largest cab-hailing service previously announced that it was looking to double down on its investments in the country, as it competes with Ola.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 05:48 pm

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

