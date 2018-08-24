Uber appoints a new CFO as it gears up for a 2019 IPO

Global ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the San Francisco-based company remains on track to make a stock market debut next year.

Nelson J. Chai most recently served as the CEO of Chicago-based insurance and warranty provider, Warranty Group.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring on someone as experienced and thoughtful as Nelson. He will be a great partner for me and the entire management team as we move towards becoming a public company," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a press release.

Chai, who has more than a decade of experience at top level management, previously worked with companies like CIT Group, Merrill Lynch & Co., the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange- NYSE Euronext and Archipelago Holdings.

"Uber is one of the world’s most iconic and exciting technology companies, and I’m honoured to join as CFO. I look forward to working closely with Dara and team as we build on the company's strong growth and forward momentum," said Chai.

Despite being a privately held company, Uber reports its quarterly earnings to investors and the public. Last week, they revealed that it recorded USD 2.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2018, but ultimately lost USD 891 million, due to increased spending by the ride-hailing company.

Uber is now planning for an initial public offer by the second half of 2019.