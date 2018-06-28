Twitter's user base to shrink with acquisition of anti-abuse startup

Twitter users should not be surprised if their followers decline in the coming days, considering the microblogging site will initiate a fresh purge of spam accounts on its platform.



We’ll be taking action to challenge a large number of suspected spam accounts globally. Some people may see their follower counts drop. This does not mean they did anything wrong.https://t.co/CNlChYyFiQ

— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 27, 2018

"We’ll be taking action to challenge a large number of suspected spam accounts globally. Some people may see their follower counts drop. This does not mean they did anything wrong," Twitter India said in a tweet.

The accounts that will be terminated will be those that have violated Twitter's anti-spam rules by automatically bulk following high-profile accounts. With allegations of being soft on accounts promoting hate and divisiveness, the platform has moved to actively track accounts indulging in abnormal behaviour, rather than wait for other users to report abuse.

Engagement metrics for users will be impacted as Twitter enforces its purge of spam accounts.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had playfully threatened to quit Twitter in February after an overnight dip in followers.

The company had announcement last week that it would acquire Smyte, a technology company that identifies and thwarts spam accounts promoting abuse and engaging in online harassment.

Smyte was founded in 2014 by Google and Instagram alumni. In addition to sanitising the platform, Smyte would protect users from phishing attempts as well. Prior to its acquisition by Twitter, Smyte's clients included Musically and Quora.

Mounting evidence of alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election in 2016 using targeted social media advertisements is responsible for the thrust to challenge spam on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The microblogging site had announced that 1.4 million users in the US were exposed to Russian propaganda through promoted ads in the run-up to the 2016 elections. Twitter amended its rules last year to combat hate speech by deleting tweets instigating violence and included a clause that would allow it to suspend and permanently delete repeat offenders.

In a blog post, Twitter said that over 9.9 million potentially spam or automated accounts per week were challenged by the platform. Twitter defines a "challenge" as an activity to verify authenticity, such as keying in a phone number.

The blog said that Twitter is now removing 214% more accounts for violating spam policies on a year-on-year basis in its attempt to enhance user experience.