App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter to pump in more than $50 million in Sharechat: Report

ShareChat was founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Singh and Farid Ahsan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representative image
representative image
Whatsapp

Twitter is looking to invest more than $50 million in Indian regional language social networking app ShareChat, as per a report in The Economic Times.

ShareChat was founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Singh and Farid Ahsan.

ShareChat is also expected to step up its monetisation plan and may also look at ways to facilitate commerce on its platform, sources told the paper.

Close
The investment is expected to help Twitter leverage ShareChat's reach and make inroads into cities beyond the metros.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #investment #Sharechat #Startup #Twitter

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.