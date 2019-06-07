Twitter to pump in more than $50 million in Sharechat: Report

Twitter is looking to invest more than $50 million in Indian regional language social networking app ShareChat, as per a report in The Economic Times.

ShareChat was founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Singh and Farid Ahsan.

ShareChat is also expected to step up its monetisation plan and may also look at ways to facilitate commerce on its platform, sources told the paper.

The investment is expected to help Twitter leverage ShareChat's reach and make inroads into cities beyond the metros.