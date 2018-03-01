App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Feb 27, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trilyo raises $250,000 funding from Startup Buddy & Pulse Venture Capital

Trilyo is a SaaS-based B2B hospitality company that offers AI driven voice and chat-based solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Trilyo, a Bangalore-based AI platform for hospitality industry, has raised USD 250,000 from Startup Buddy and Pulse Venture Capital.

Trilyo is a SaaS-based B2B hospitality company that offers AI driven voice and chat-based solutions. It will use the fund to scale the operations in India and South-East Asia.

"We're creating the next level of customer experience in hotels. Our voice-based concierge service using Amazon Echo is the first in hotels. Millennial business travellers expect luxury that's lean and smart, and that's exactly where we are helping hotel turn intelligent and technology savvy," said Abhishek Moharana, CEO of Trilyo.

The company was founded in 2015 by Gaurav Gambhir and Moharana. It started out as a cloud-based customer management solutions for restaurants and now is focusing on the hotel industry.

"The wave we saw in last ten years or so was that of mobile apps and now its AI-based virtual assistant that will act as a travel Companion. Trilyo has the right mix - a big problem, a smart solution, scalable product and a fanatically driven team," said Amit Singal, co-founder of Startup Buddy.

