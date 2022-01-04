Treebo targets EBITDA break-even in 2022

Hospitality firm Treebo's losses shrink as it targets EBITDA break-even this year, founder Sidharth Gupta said on micro blogging site Twitter on January 4.

"We are fast approaching EBITDA break-even. In Dec'21 our losses were less than two percent of revenue. On this one, as you'd see, we literally climbed out of a deep deep hole," he wrote in his Tweet, adding that the company has doubled the hotel franchisee in the last six months.

According to people privy to the development, Treebo now has around 12,000 rooms across 600 properties.

The company's revenue also grew 2.8 times year-on-year as travellers unleashed their long withheld travel plans. Gupta, however, did not share the numbers.

Treebo which, like many other companies, had resorted to lay-offs and pay-cuts in 2020 in the aftermath of COVID-19, has also rehired over 100 employees across various roles, according to Gupta.

The company last raised 16 million in Series D round led by French hospitality firm Accor in June. Treebo deployed its cloud-based hotel management software at various Accor hotels worldwide.

Following the pandemic, the company has been heavily focusing on its software solutions from just being a hotel accommodation provider.

Under this solution, the company offers hotel management software, including modules like property management, point-of-sale, rates and inventory management, housekeeping, and guest assist.

Treebo competes with Softbank-backed Oyo. However, unlike Oyo, which experimented with different models such as select inventory, minimum guarantee and franchisee, Treebo started off with a full-stack model wherein it would sell all the rooms of a hotel on its platform.

Last year, the co-founder of the company, Rahul Chaudhary, also exited from the company even though he continues to be an advisor and a board member.

