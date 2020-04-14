App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Treebo alleges use of unethical practices after Oyo furnishes "invalid" NOCs for listed properties

Notably, the properties were formerly with Oyo before owners switched to Treebo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oyo has furnished fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) for close to 70 hotels/properties to online travel agency (OTA) Booking.com, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The NOCs were provided to change ownership of the properties listed with Booking.com from rival Treebo to Oyo, sources – including hotel owners, told the paper.

Some hotel owners said they got to know of the matter after being asked about it by Treebo, who then also sent them the clarification from Booking.com. The OTA informed Treebo that after conducting necessary checks it had identified the NOC furnished by Oyo were “invalid” and has taken up the matter with Oyo’s management.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Notably, the properties were formerly with Oyo before owners switched to Treebo.

Owner of One Lovelock in Kolkata Vivek Soni told the paper the NOC is fake and he has shifted to Treebo. He alleged Oyo owes him Rs 12 lakh and had deducted 29 percent commission when the agreement was for 14 percent.

Oyo did not respond to the story, as per the report. While Booking.com did not share details it said that partners are required to abide by applicable laws and compliances.

Without naming Oyo, a spokesperson for Treebo told the paper, “a competitor had used fake documents to wrongfully take control of the OTA listings of several of its partner properties."

It added that as is the case with takeovers, Booking.com intimated Treebo of the NOCs, which their partners (hotel owners) “vehemently denied”. The spokesperson further called it a “fraud act directed at taking advantage of the relative inactivity of hotel owners due to Covid-19."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Business #listiing travel #Oyo #Startup #Treebo

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.