To tackle traffic congestion, Ola launches free rides for a week in seven cities

Ride-hailing platform Ola is launching a weeklong offer, starting June 5, where commuters can book free rides from locations such as metro stations, railway stations and bus stops across seven cities.

Cities coming under this offer include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company announced the return of #FarakPadtaHai (#FPH), a national movement against traffic, carbon footprint and resulting pollution through adoption of shared mobility.

It saw 2x growth in the past one year with Bengaluru and Kolkata emerging as top cities in terms of adoption.

“At Ola, we believe ridesharing has the power to change the social fabric of our country with #FarakPadtaHai acting as a catalyst. It is a key rallying point in Ola’s commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship. Seeing the entire nation unite for a shared purpose and opt for shared mobility in large numbers is what has helped #FPH and Ola Share achieve such encouraging growth. In the past one year, last mile commute emerged as the newest use case for Ola Share. To encourage this spirit of commuters, we’re delighted to offer 1 lakh free Ola Share rides from mass transit locations," said Pallav Singh, Senior Vice President, Ola.

He added, “We encourage Ola customers and the community at large to integrate shared mobility into their daily lives and make it a ubiquitous form of commute.”

The uptake for Ola Share has gone up to around 70 percent from mass transit hubs in top seven cities with Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai , Kolkata and Pune. Smaller cities such as Guwahati, Jaipur,Chandigarh and Ahmedabad are clocking 60 percent more Ola Share rides compared to last year.