App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To tackle traffic congestion, Ola launches free rides for a week in seven cities

The cities which come under this offer include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing platform Ola is launching a weeklong offer, starting June 5, where commuters can book free rides from locations such as metro stations, railway stations and bus stops across seven cities.

Cities coming under this offer include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company announced the return of #FarakPadtaHai (#FPH), a national movement against traffic, carbon footprint and resulting pollution through adoption of shared mobility.

It saw 2x growth in the past one year with Bengaluru and Kolkata emerging as top cities in terms of adoption.

related news

“At Ola, we believe ridesharing has the power to change the social fabric of our country with #FarakPadtaHai acting as a catalyst. It is a key rallying point in Ola’s commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship. Seeing the entire nation unite for a shared purpose and opt for shared mobility in large numbers is what has helped #FPH and Ola Share achieve such encouraging growth. In the past one year, last mile commute emerged as the newest use case for Ola Share. To encourage this spirit of commuters, we’re delighted to offer 1 lakh free Ola Share rides from mass transit locations," said Pallav Singh, Senior Vice President, Ola.

He added, “We encourage Ola customers and the community at large to integrate shared mobility into their daily lives and make it a ubiquitous form of commute.”

The uptake for Ola Share has gone up to around 70 percent from mass transit hubs in top seven cities with Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai , Kolkata and Pune. Smaller cities such as Guwahati, Jaipur,Chandigarh and Ahmedabad are clocking 60 percent more Ola Share rides compared to last year.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #Ola #Startup

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.