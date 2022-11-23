 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer 'very bullish' on India amid global tech rout

Nikhil Patwardhan & Chandra R Srikanth
Bengaluru / Nov 23, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Tiger Global, though bullish, is not comfortable writing late-stage cheques just yet. It will continue to play in the early stage phase and India is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of Tiger Global’s new fund

Scott Shleifer, Tiger Global Management’s private investment head, came down to India earlier this week to meet founders, portfolio startups and investors in the country as the New York-based hedge fund looks to double down on its private market bets in India, a kind that has bolstered its overall portfolio amid falling tech valuations of public and private companies across the globe.

Shleifer met investors and also interacted with top executives of its biggest private market companies, multiple people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Shleifer was in Bengaluru on November 21 and invited executives from the city and also from other cities like Delhi and Gurugram.

People who met Shleifer say he is 'very bullish' about India and sees it as ‘silver-lining,’ as the hedge fund company’s US bets are turning sour, the people said requesting anonymity.

“Shleifer wanted to get a sense of the investment sentiment in India as Tiger Global continues to remain extremely bullish on internet companies in the country,” said one of the people quoted above.

“Alex Cook was here earlier this year. He also met founders and early-stage investors and (Tiger Global’s) partners from India who accompanied him for these meetings. They are meeting portfolio companies to understand their problems” the person added.

It is learnt he told people he met here that Tiger Global's private investments in India are doing ‘extremely well' and are acting as a cushion for the hedge fund company's public portfolio in the country that includes listed unicorns like Zomato, PB Fintech, Delhivery, and Nasdaq-listed Freshworks among others.