Tiger Global Series A participation up 80% on year as startups face funding winter

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 06, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Tiger Global has participated in Series A rounds totalling $458 million in the first 11 months of 2022, an increase of 80 percent compared to the same period in the previous year

Tiger Global Management, one of the world's most aggressive technology investors, has bet big on early-stage companies in India this year, despite the fact that the New York-based hedge fund firm has been slow to deploy capital elsewhere in the world due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Tiger Global has participated in Series A rounds totalling $458 million in the first 11 months of 2022, an increase of 80 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data from Tracxn Technologies. According to the data, Tiger Global participated in Series A rounds totalling $256 million in 2021.

Globally, the New York-based hedge fund company participated in Series A rounds totalling $2.99 billion, an 11 percent decrease from the previous year. According to the data, Tiger Global participated in Series A rounds totalling $3.33 billion in the first 11 months of 2021.

Moreover, while the overall pace of early-stage investments in India has increased this year, Series A investments have lagged. Early-stage investments increased by 30 percent in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to 2021, while Series A bets increased by only about 15 percent. Tiger Global's optimism about Series A thus defies the trend.

Tiger Global did not respond to questions sent by Moneycontrol.