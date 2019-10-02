Tiger Global leads $50 million round in NoBroker

In one of its first big-ticket investments in a consumer facing startup after exiting Flipkart last year, US-based hedge fund Tiger Global has led a $50 million Series D round in real estate firm NoBroker. Existing investor General Atlantic, which earlier this year led a Series C round of $51 million in the company, has also participated in this round.

NoBroker will be utilising the money in product development and geographical expansion.

"What really excited Tiger was that this is a very India-specific problem. What we are creating is a very different solution," Amit Kumar Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer told Moneycontrol in an interaction adding that the founders met Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global Management, through a mutual contact after which the deal got sealed.

"Tiger Global was visiting India and they wanted to invest in real estate firm so the meeting happened. What they loved about NoBroker is that it is more of a tech based solution than people heavy," said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief tech and product officer.

According to the founders, this is an all-primary round with no investor exiting the company. NoBroker counts SAIF Partners and BEENEXT among some of its other existing investors.

The company's valuation rose to about $160 million during its previous round in June. While the founders declined to comment, the current valuation is learnt to be in the range of $320-350 million.

Founded in 2014 by Agarwal, Garg and Akhil Gupta, NoBroker is an online real estate listings platform that allows buyers to make real estate transactions ranging from rental to sale. It also helps buyers with value added services like loan, packers and movers, legal documentation, online rent payment. These services are provided by NoBroker Home Store.

Currently, more than 30 lakh properties are registered on NoBroker and it claims that over than 70 lakh individuals have used its services. It augments customer experience in the real estate industry with the help of technology. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to make transactions faster and keep the cost low for the end user.

The company is currently present across six cities, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon and plans to go deeper in the existing cities and also expand to newer cities.

With this round, the total funding raised by NoBroker reaches to $121 million.

"NoBroker team has built a tech-driven C2C business to make residential and commercial real estate transactions convenient and affordable. We have been extremely impressed by the strength of the NoBroker team and their relentless focus on using technology to solve end-to- end transactions in the large real estate market in India," said Shleifer.

Tiger Global is learnt to be aggressively looking at the Indian startups all over again after its successful partial exit from Flipkart last year. During the first half of this year, the hedge fund was learnt to have invested over $300 million across 13 startups in India. It included the $100 million round of B2B fresh produce supply chain Ninjacart and $60 million round raised by B2B industrial goods marketplace Moglix.