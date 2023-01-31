 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global-backed Vedantu's loss widens to Rs 700 crore in FY22

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Jan 31, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Vedantu had reported a loss of Rs 616 crore in FY21. It spent Rs 489 crore on employees in FY22, 20 percent more than a year earlier.

Tiger Global-backed edtech platform Vedantu's net loss widened to almost Rs 700 crore (about $90 million) in FY22 (2021-22) as the company, just like most edtech firms, spent aggressively on employees during the period to capitalise on the pandemic-led boom.

Vedantu reported a net loss of Rs 696 crore for FY22 against Rs 616 crore in FY21 (2020-21), according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), sourced from data platform Tofler. Vedantu spent Rs 489 crore on employees in FY22, 20 percent more than a year earlier, the filings showed.

Vedantu's total expenses also grew about 20 percent to Rs 891 crore in FY22 from Rs 748 crore in FY21. However, the company reported an 80 percent rise in its operating revenue to Rs 169 crore, thanks to the continued penetration of online learning due to COVID-19-led stay-at-home restrictions.

Vedantu's total revenue jumped to Rs 194.3 crore for FY22, up 43 percent from the previous financial year. The numbers are on a consolidated basis.