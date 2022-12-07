Tiger Global-backed Vedantu lays off another 385 employees to focus on profitability

Tiger Global-backed edtech unicorn Vedantu has laid off another 385 employees in a cost-cutting initiative as it joins a growing list of cash-guzzling unicorns to undertake aggressive measures to reduce excess burn, thus prioritising profitability over growth, as the much-talked-about funding winter shows no signs of easing.

Employees from across verticals have been laid off, but learning content, HR (human resources) and sales enablement teams are the most affected teams, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity.

The edtech platform has been hit by slowing growth in the core online learning vertical and so, the company had to let go of the staff, the people added. Vedantu has now fired more than 1,000 employees since the start of 2022. In May, Vedantu laid off over 620 employees, followed by another round of layoffs in August. The company laid off 100 employees then.

Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and CEO (chief executive officer) of Vedantu, in May had cited "scarce capital for coming quarters" as the reason for layoffs.

The company did not comment on queries sent by Moneycontrol.

"Deeksha's acquisition was large and so the company had to cut down certain other expenditures to stay true to its profitability goal," one of the people quoted above said.

"Vedantu has a runway for about 18 months, but you know how the macroeconomic situation is. The core business growth has significantly slowed and efforts are being taken to expand the hybrid forays. The company had to take these decisions," the person added. Vedantu bought a majority stake in Deeksha for $40 million in October, to strengthen its hybrid forays. Krishna told Moneycontrol that the acquisition would help Vedantu in achieving profitability faster while also helping the edtech platform for its IPO. In November, Moneycontrol reported how Vedantu was pull an Aakash Byju's with Deeksha's acquisition. Vedantu's move to let go off another 385 people, while focusing on hybrid and offline verticals, suggests how badly edtech startups have been hit by the falling demand for online learning with schools, colleges and physical tuition centers reopening, especially at a time when funding winter. So far this year, over 7,000 employees have been laid off by edtech startups alone, while the entire startup ecosystem has laid off more than 17,000 staffers in the country.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE