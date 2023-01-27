 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global-backed Dealshare lays off 6% of staff

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Dealshare’s annualised revenue rate has fallen by a third to around $600 million from the peak of $900 million achieved last year, says founder Sourjyendu Medda

Dealshare is present across 130-140 cities currently.

Amid a tough funding environment for tech startups and macroeconomic headwinds, e-commerce unicorn Dealshare has laid off 100 employees, cutting its employee strength of 1,500 by around 6 percent.

“We took the decision in order to rationalise expenses… Some of the projections that we had made for the business are being re-looked at due to macro-economic factors,” Dealshare founder and co-CEO Sourjyendu Medda told Moneycontrol.

“The layoffs happened because of the need to rationalise the business and the change in strategy… We don’t have to worry about cash in the bank as we have a runway of 4 more years,” he said.

As a result of the reduction in discretionary spends by consumers, Dealshare’s annualised revenue rate has fallen by a third to around $600 million from the peak of $900 million achieved at a certain point last year. Startups typically define annualised revenue rate as the 12-month extrapolation of the last month’s revenue.