Those giving up long-term growth for short-term profitability are wrong: Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Nayar highlights the lipstick effect, says people will spend more on beauty when they can't afford big pleasures

At a time when tech start-ups are cutting costs, Nykaa chief Falguni Nayar said that those giving up long-term growth for short-term profitability would be committing a mistake.

Nayar made the remark at a press briefing after the company posted its result for the December quarter (Q3) when the company’s net profit dropped 71 percent to Rs 8.5 crore, while revenue rose 33 percent to Rs 1,463 crore.

“As a company focused on improving EBITDA. We have improved our 9-month and 12-month EBITDA margins… But certain costs below the EBITDA line have increased on account of lease rentals,” she said.

According to her, the increased lease rentals were due to addition of physical retail stores (50 percent of the rentals), expansion of office space with employees coming back to work (25 percent) and growing its footprint of warehouses for e-commerce (25 percent).