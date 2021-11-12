This week in startup funding: Good Glamm turns unicorn, Zoomcar raises $92 mn

Representative image.

A short Diwali break later, startups are back to announcing their fresh funding rounds and adding to the list of new unicorns emerging in 2021. A unicorn is a privately held entity with a valuation of $1 billion or above.

The week ended November 11 saw large-scale fundraises to the tune of $450 million from startups across online platforms for direct-to-consumer products, car rental, freight transport, offline retail savings, edtech and telepharmacy, according to data by Tracxn.

The week also saw online food delivery platform Zomato turn investor, announcing its plans to invest a total of $175 million across three startups – Shiprocket, Curefit and Magicpin.

Here are the key deals from this week -

Good Glamm

Good Glamm became the 35th startup to join the unicorn club this year with a $150 million Series D fundraise. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Warburg Pincus and Alteria Capital and also saw participation from existing investors like L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office.

The Good Glamm Group comprises a portfolio of proprietary beauty and personal care brands that have a digital ecosystem of content, community and creator assets.

Beauty and personal care brands owned by the Good Glamm Group include MyGlamm, MomsCo, POPxo and Baby Chakra. These brands leverage the group’s proprietary digital assets, which comprise millions of users.

The company plans to utilise the fundraise to make four more acquisitions with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore. It has already made two acquisitions previously. Besides that, it will also invest in product development, data science and technology research and offline expansion.

Zoomcar

Self-driving car rental platform Zoomcar raised $92 million in a Series E round led by New York City-based SternAegis Ventures with participation from international family offices and institutional investors.

Zoomcar intends to use the proceeds from this financing to grow its car-sharing marketplace in India and various select markets across Asia and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The company will continue to invest in its advanced engineering and data science platform enabling it to strengthen its market leadership in global car sharing.

GoBOLT

According to data from Traxcn, the online freight transport marketplace GoBOLT raised $75 million this week in a Series C round led from Swedish multinational firm IKEA, Yaletown, Whitecap Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Northleaf Capital, Kensington Capital Partners and Bank of Montreal.

The company’s last fundraise was a $20 million round in June 2021 led by Paragon Partners Growth Fund II and saw participation from Aavishkaar Capital.

Magicpin

Offline retail discovery and savings platform Magicpin raised $60 million led by Zomato. The Series D round also saw participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The company drives discovery of brands and retailers across categories - fashion, food, electronics, grocery, pharma, nightlife and entertainment. It will use the new funds for deepening presence in existing markets, launching new markets and expanding across categories.

BrightCHAMPS

Online learning platform BrightCHAMPS announced it has stepped out of the stealth mode with a fundraise of $51 million from investors like Premji Invest, US-based GSV Ventures, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and Singapore-based venture fund Beenext.

The edtech startup is now valued at $500 million and total funds raised since its launch a year ago stands at $63 million.

Mosiac Wellness

Healthtech platform Mosiac Wellness which operates digital-first health clinics raised $24 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India.