This week in start-up funding: startups witness Seed and Series A deals 

(Representative image)

After a few power-packed weeks with multi-million dollar funding rounds, the funding has tapered this week. While there was action in early stages, there weren't many deals happening in late stages of startups, according to data shared by deals tracker Tracxn.

To begin with, Indian online teaching platform TeachMint raised $16.5 million in its Series A round of funding. The round was led by venture capital firm Learn Capital. Other investors who participated included names like AngelList and Better Capital. Camp K12 which provides an online platform for coding courses raised $2.02 million in seed round from Stride Ventures. Wealth management firm Nivesh followed it up with an investment of $1.6 million in its seed round of funding from Indian Angel Network Fund and some angel investors. The company will utilise the fund for expansion of its product portfolio.

Another wealth management and advisory platform, Arthya and a startup that provides an online network for fashion artists - 6Degree, raised $1 million each. While Arthya raised the funding from angel investors such as Rishi Kumar Bagla and Krishen Lal Khanna, 6Degree raised its round from investors like Keiretsu Forum, SucSEED Indovation and AngelBay.

iobot Technologies which offers IoT enabled tracking solutions for enterprises also raised $0.1 million in seed round of funding from GSF and angel investors such as Rajesh Sawhney, Pras Hanuma, Dinesh Agarwal, J Murugavel.