These are the winners of the government's debut National Startup Awards 

The government on October 6 unveiled the winners of the first National Startup Awards. The winners were selected based on innovation, scalability, inclusiveness and diversity, economic impact, environmental impact and social impact. While the winning startups will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the successful incubators and accelerators will get Rs 15 lakh as the winning amount.

These are the winners, listed by sector.

Agriculture

Mandya Organic Foods Limited – Farmers' produce is bought at a premium rate by Mandya Organic, processed, and then packaged in a premium manner to be sold across Mandya’s supermarkets.

Intello Labs Pvt Ltd – The Intello Track app lets users click a picture of the commodity they’re buying and see its freshness details. This setup uses deep learning and computer vision. Its Intello Deep meanwhile is a handheld scanner that checks factors like dry matter, moisture, and pesticide residue.

Nava Design and Innovation Pvt Ltd – The company’s SAPER is the world’s first robotic coconut sap-tapping device, which can replicate all the tedious tasks done by a tapper. Minimum training is required for the new job opportunities it will generate in rural areas in the post-processing of the sap (neera). The product also works on solar energy throughout its lifetime, leaving zero carbon footprint.

Cornext Agri Products Pvt Ltd – Cornext addresses the green fodder shortage in India caused by the reduction in grazing lands and inconsistent crop practices. Cornext preserves green fodder when available, in the form of silage. During a shortage, these silage bales cater to a larger number of dairy farmers across the country.

Education:

RobotGuru Education Technologies Pvt Ltd – RobotGuru is an initiative that seeks to teach robotics in an integrated manner by interweaving hardware and software using motion capture suits (HoloSuit) and virtual reality (VR). By leveraging VR and the HoloSuit, the user will be able to create a virtual 3D classroom for robotics/artificial intelligence/VR learning.

Kickhead Softwares Pvt Ltd – Kickhead created a platform that allows students to study for their exams, at no charge. GovJobAdda is a platform which helps over 4.8 lakh students read up on current affairs or answer mock tests for all kinds of government exams, from SSC all the way to those for banking and railway jobs.

Enterprise Tech

Unnati Online Pvt Ltd – Unnati is an automated, voice-enabled digital assistant that aids informal sector workers in finding job opportunities. It helps reduce unemployment by operating an automated job helpline service, calling job-seekers about openings in their state.

Energy

Aloe E-Cell Pvt Ltd – Aloe E-Cell has created the world's first 100 percent eco-friendly and non-hazardous 1.5V AA size batteries, using aloe vera as a replacement in the dry cell batteries of clocks, flashlights, toys, etc. It’s built at a 10 percent cheaper cost and with one-and-a-half times more durability.

Esyasoft Technologies Pvt Ltd – Esyasoft provides Smart Grid solutions and advanced analytics for public utilities like energy, water and gas. Backed by an end-to-end Integrated Smart Grid platform, it transforms these legacy utilities, improving the energy efficiency of the transmission and distribution systems. Consumers are also provided with a mobile app offering transparency into their energy consumption in real-time.

Finance

Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) – BharatPe is a QR-code aggregator, enabling merchants to accept UPI payments from any app. It has also started lending to its customers, mostly small stores, recently.

Food

FoodCloud Pvt Ltd – Foodcloud.in, is a marketplace for home food, with verified home chefs in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. FoodCloud is a platform for enterprising individuals to become home chefs and provide on-demand, home-cooked meals to organizations and individuals with no investment.

Health

Wellthy Therapeutics – Its smartphone app for patients provides a monitoring dashboard with real-time intervention for virtual health coaches, coaching dashboard for paramedical staff, AI powered health bot, connected devices such as smart drug delivery systems, IoT-enabled blood pressure and sugar monitoring devices, and connected activity trackers and weighing scales.

Industry 4.0

UptimeAI Tech – UptimeAI tweaks artificial intelligence for the needs of plant engineers, enabling them to predict equipment and performance issues in advance before they become significant failures. Their analytics engine continuously reads sensor data from every equipment in a plant, analyzes it, and alerts plant engineers of any impending issues. The software is scalable across multiple industries including oil & gas, power and steel.

Minionlabs India – Minionlabs have identified a gap in the market for energy usage tracking within a building. Using machine learning and AI to derive actionable insights, they bring about massive savings on electricity bills. In case the electricity data isn’t readily available, they also have a hand-sized sensor to collect data. Minion senses each and every appliance, device and tool turning on and off inside the building and generates a comprehensive report on predictive analytics and maintenance.

Fabheads Automation – Fabheads has designed and manufactured a new series of 3D Printers named FibrBots, which uses carbon fiber as a printing material instead of plastic or metal. Asia’s first and only company with this capability, the carbon fiber raw material allows them to print parts that are as strong as steel but as light as plastic.

Scapic Innovations Pvt Ltd – Scapic is revolutionising the goods and commerce sector by building a cloud platform that allows brands to create 3D and augmented reality experiences without needing to code it themselves. The platform also allows for distribution of these experiences online with no app installations required. It’s especially beneficial for industries like automobile, where products require extensive visuals.

Playns – Planys is a research driven startup specialising in smart underwater inspection solutions. Planys’ technology identifies cracks, defects and possible anomalies in a variety of assets located underwater. This could be ports, oil & gas pipelines, desalination or power plants, dams, bridges, and so on. The startup offers HD videography, GPS mapping, ultrasonic thickness inspection, and acoustic surveys.

GingerMind Technologies – GingerMind builds AI-powered smartphone apps and wearables like smart glasses to help the visually impaired function as independently as possible. They also make campuses and workplaces accessible for the visually impaired, using technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Space

Skyroot Aerospace – They produce a series of launch vehicles covering a wide range (300-700 kg) of payload carrying capacities to low-Earth orbit. Not only are they affordable and easily mass-produced, but the upper stage of the rocket is capable of moving itself out of orbit on mission completion, thereby leaving no space debris.

Dhruva Space – Dhruva Space builds small satellite constellations for Earth observation and other scientific applications. Instead of hiring multiple entities for designing and building a satellite, launch liaising and for ground stations to communicate with the satellite, Dhruva Space's constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites reduces the cost and time taken to set up the necessary infrastructure.

Bellatrix Aerospace – They are working to drive down the cost of access to space by focusing on advanced propulsion systems for satellites and reusable micro launch vehicles. Through indigenous design, development and manufacturing, Bellatrix is able to provide state-of-the-art technology at a fraction of the cost.

Security

Staqu Technologies – Staqu adopted a technologically unconventional approach to process real world crime and criminal data. By decoupling them from constituent elements like text, speech and images and then further performing selective amalgamation of these data points to feed in to advanced hybrid deep neural networks models, they can extract information which was never possible before. They have advanced speaker identification (recognizing anyone just with the 3-5 second voice sample) with 90 percent accuracy.

Lucideus Tech – Their product SAFE offers a called Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ). The platform integrates with the existing technology stack of an enterprise to provide a real-time cyber risk assessment (a number between 0-5) at a macro level across the organization. It can also be broken down into micro level scoring individually for each asset.

Tourism

Feeinsta Consulting – Feeinsta is attempting to turn “Fresh Rooms” into a modern product offering by providing a unique package of smart hospitality services and conveniences under one roof. These include the likes of smart e-toilets, nap zones and other public convenience services available through their mobile app

Param People Infotech – The platform allows travelers to discover facilities and transact with verified highway services and amenities. It offers real-time location-based verified highway services information including facilities and photos of restaurants, dhabas, washrooms, fuel pumps, hotels, mechanics, ATMs, hospitals, and more.

Urban Services

SnPC Machines- It is a leading manufacturer of brick-making machines that delivers products based on the design philosophy of economics, efficiency and ecology. The machines are built to exacting specifications and serve the needs of the international user community.

WickedRide Adventure Services- Best known for its Bounce app for scooter rentals. Formerly called Metro Bike, it was their intra-city bike rental brand, to enable local commuting as well as provide first and last mile connectivity. Starting with 100 bikes in September 2018, Bounce has grown to over 7,000 bikes by July 2019.

Sukriti Social Foundation- Sukriti is a not-for-profit company, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, working towards social and economic upliftment of the country through sustainable engineering initiatives and innovations. They are a group of graduates from IIT Roorkee that have developed a smart public toilet, Eco-Mitra.

Taraltech Solutions- Taraltec is working on providing clean drinking water to all, especially in rural areas. Their product, the Taraltec Reactor, can be retrofitted to borewell hand pumps to provide safe water for those who continue to use the water source due to a lack of other options.

Special category – Campus

Genrobotic Innovations – Genrobotics offers human-controlled robots as an alternative to manual scavenging. The Bandicoot is the first manhole cleaning robot to eliminate the need for human workers cleaning out sewers. This makes India the first country in the world to use robots in the sanitation sector. Internal operations can be monitored on a display unit with the help of a machine vision camera system, while even a sparsely trained operator can pilot the robot remotely.

Special category – Women-led

Azooka Labs – Azooka is a specialty fluorescent dye company, manufacturing for genomics research and molecular diagnostics. Their first product to market, Tinto Rang, is a safe DNA stain that replaces Ethidium Bromide and SYBR dyes at a much more affordable cost, making this sort of disease diagnostics more accessible for all. It’s also safe for researchers who use nucleic acid dyes on a daily basis in labs, which is a potential mutagen and carcinogen.

Special category – Rural Impact

Bodhami – Bodhami is an online personalized learning platform driven by AI. Their philosophy is based on gauging a user's state (through aptitude tests), their potential, and the target career or job (through career counselling). They then work on methods to address the gap between the two states by suggesting online learning interventions. Job-seekers can use the platform, which will suggest the best 20% of the candidates for a job based on profiles.

Incubators and accelerators

Viligro Innovations Foundation – Villgro provides end-to-end intensive business support to early-stage social enterprises. Its unique incubation methodology starts right from scouting for mission-aligned enterprises, incubating them and finally exiting. The incubation process comprises five focal interventions — seed investing, diagnostic and solutioning panels that set strategy and milestones every 90 days, mentoring that helps the entrepreneur execute the strategy, targeted technical assistance to improve compliances, and processes, partnerships and networks that lead to a market push.

Brigade Real Estate Accelerator Program – It is a well-structured accelerator program that covers all the aspects required to help companies create scalable and sustainable businesses. They focus on areas like product management, technology, strategy, marketing, HR, finance, legal, IP, POC, traction, and marketing. Brigade REAP has a panel of mentors with expertise from various disciplines in the sectors they focus on, who share insights on an ongoing basis so that the startups are ready to face investors.