There’s much more than froth and frolic behind a microbrewery’s success

Don’t let the happy image of a froth bubbly beer mislead you. Brewing a bottle of beer is far more rigorous than the fun and frolic seen in a pub.

A long wait for the license, dispute with local villagers and lack of skilled workers are just some of the many things Prabhtej Singh Bhatia faced as he tried to set up a craft brewery business in India.

According to Statista, the beer market is estimated to touch $3,758 million in 2018 and grow to $4,564 million by 2020.

Bhatia founded Sona Beverages Pvt which sells craft beer under the brand name Simba in 2015. The brewery has been set up in Chhattisgarh at an investment of Rs 60 crore.

“It took me three years to get the license,” said Bhatia, adding that he had to let go of the first two plot of lands which he had finalised following protests from local villagers. “Lots of people gathered and they were against setting up of a brewery,” Bhatia said.

He could eventually set-up his brewery in the third plot of land he selected.

The idea to set-up a brewery in India came while he was studying in the UK in 2009. He chose this business possibly because it wasn’t an alien segment for him. Bhatia’s family had been running a liquor distribution business since 1947. He went a step ahead and finally set-up a brewery in India.

“While in the UK, I realised that India had big potential for a different quality and style of beer. At that time, if you removed the label, every beer used to be the same, whether it came in a green, blue or a white bottle,” he said.

“All used to be lagers. They had a different price range but similar taste. In a sense, there was nothing unique about them,” he added.

Bhatia was sure that from day one he would never opt for contract manufacturing.

“There are just a couple of small players who are doing their own manufacturing. The rest are mostly getting it manufactured on contract. That is the reason why you do not see consistency. It is not difficult to make a good product. What’s difficult is to make it day-after-day, year-after-year,” he said.

Another major issue that troubled the company was the lack of skilled manpower. India mostly has lager breweries. So, workers are only accustomed to the process of producing lager and not craft beer.