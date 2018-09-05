App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

There’s much more than froth and frolic behind a microbrewery’s success

According to Statista, the beer market is estimated to touch $3,758 million in 2018 and grow to $4,564 million by 2020

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28

Don’t let the happy image of a froth bubbly beer mislead you. Brewing a bottle of beer is far more rigorous than the fun and frolic seen in a pub.

A long wait for the license, dispute with local villagers and lack of skilled workers are just some of the many things Prabhtej Singh Bhatia faced as he tried to set up a craft brewery business in India.

According to Statista, the beer market is estimated to touch $3,758 million in 2018 and grow to $4,564 million by 2020.

Bhatia founded Sona Beverages Pvt which sells craft beer under the brand name Simba in 2015. The brewery has been set up in Chhattisgarh at an investment of Rs 60 crore.

related news

“It took me three years to get the license,” said Bhatia, adding that he had to let go of the first two plot of lands which he had finalised following protests from local villagers. “Lots of people gathered and they were against setting up of a brewery,” Bhatia said.

He could eventually set-up his brewery in the third plot of land he selected.

The idea to set-up a brewery in India came while he was studying in the UK in 2009. He chose this business possibly because it wasn’t an alien segment for him. Bhatia’s family had been running a liquor distribution business since 1947. He went a step ahead and finally set-up a brewery in India.

“While in the UK, I realised that India had big potential for a different quality and style of beer. At that time, if you removed the label, every beer used to be the same, whether it came in a green, blue or a white bottle,” he said.

“All used to be lagers. They had a different price range but similar taste. In a sense, there was nothing unique about them,” he added.

Bhatia was sure that from day one he would never opt for contract manufacturing.

“There are just a couple of small players who are doing their own manufacturing. The rest are mostly getting it manufactured on contract. That is the reason why you do not see consistency. It is not difficult to make a good product. What’s difficult is to make it day-after-day, year-after-year,” he said.

Another major issue that troubled the company was the lack of skilled manpower. India mostly has lager breweries. So, workers are only accustomed to the process of producing lager and not craft beer.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Simba #Startup

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.