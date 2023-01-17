 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The intent is to keep Flatheads alive: Shark Tank fame Ganesh Balakrishnan

Mansi Verma
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

If the episode had aired in September, I would have given it a chance with Flatheads because it was still alive at the time. It's a bittersweet feeling, because reviving Flatheads now requires double the effort and energy, says Ganesh Balakrishnan

Shark tank fame Ganesh Balakrishnan is set to make another attempt at reviving his footwear brand Flatheads, as the company experienced a significant increase in demand after his pitch aired on national television earlier this month.

"The intent is definitely to keep Flatheads alive," Balakrishnan, co-founder of the footwear brand, told Moneycontrol.

The company, facing financial struggles due to high burn, appeared on Shark Tank India 2 to seek funding from the judges, including Aman Gupta of Boat, Vineeta Singh of Sugar, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Piyush Bansal of Lenskart, and Namita Thapar of Emcure.

Flatheads received a flood of orders, selling out all of its remaining stock within two days of Balakrishnan's Shark Tank pitch. The pitch also went viral on the internet, and the founder, who broke down in tears on national television, received overwhelming support from other entrepreneurs who resonated with his story.

Flatheads, founded in 2019 by Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar, is a direct-to-customer brand that makes comfortable, casual footwear from innovative and natural materials such as bamboo and banana fibre.

With no money in the bank, Balakrishnan is turning to crowdfunding to give it another shot. Moneycontrol spoke with Balakrishnan about his future plans with Flatheads, insights into the offer he received from Bansal and Singh, and more. Edited Excerpts: