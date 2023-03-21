 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Good Glamm Group acquires video commerce platform Bulbul

Mar 21, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

In this 100 percent acquisition deal, Bulbul’s founder Sachin Bhatia has been appointed as the CEO of The Good Creator Co.

Darpan Sanghvi, co-founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group

Content-to-commerce start-up The Good Glamm Group announced 100 percent acquisition of video commerce platform Bulbul, at a time when video commerce features are gaining popularity among e-commerce players.

With this, The Good Glamm Group also launched its creator ecosystem app The Good Creator Co (GCC), which will be led by Bulbul’s founder Sachin Bhatia as the CEO. The startup said that GCC currently has over 1.5 million influencers and creators.

This development comes three months after the company announced acquiring majority stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India.

The GCC app has been engineered by combining the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to create a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers, according to a press release. It will also become a data first platform for brands to run influencer campaigns in a programmatic manner bringing transparency to performance and spends.