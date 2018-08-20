App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Techstars accelerates presence in emerging markets; hires Raymond Newal as MD

The accelerator will invest $120,000 in each of the selected startups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based startups accelerator Techstars is expanding its operations in emerging markets like India and has roped in Raymond Newal as the Managing Director.

Techstars’ first accelerator in India is looking for 10 companies in the field of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and IoT. The idea is to select companies that are solving problems in the emerging markets, with the potential to scale solutions to developed markets down the road.

The accelerator will invest $120,000 in each of the selected startups.

Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2006, Techstars has helped over 1,400 startups such as ClassPass, Digital Ocean, and Sendgrid globally so far. Out of this, it has had over 150 exits, including the NYSE-listed SendGrid and PillPack.

related news

“We will provide our companies with complete access to the tools they need to succeed, whether it be qualified advice, mentorship from professionals, global connections to leading corporates, or capital,” said Newal.

“To be successful in the emerging markets, innovations need to be constructed from the ground up with scale and efficiency in mind, something that emerging markets entrepreneurs are keenly aware of. Techstars is uniquely positioned to help these entrepreneurs leverage the scale-up potential that is inherent within emerging markets startups, expanding their reach throughout the world, including to developed markets where they could have a cost and scale advantage over the competition,” he added.

Applicants from across 20 countries including Nigeria, Colombia Brazil, besides India have been sending their applications for the programs.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 07:43 pm

tags #Business #startups #Techstars

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.