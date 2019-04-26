Tech-based logistics platform CarterX raises fund from Mumbai Angels Network

CarterX, a technology-based logistics platform for travellers has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Mumbai Angels Network, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based firm will use the fund to scale operations and expand to new locations.

Founded in 2017 by Harshavardhan N and Ramya Reddy N, CarterX is a logistics service provider that combines luggage transfer and airport assistance to and from the airport.

It allows passengers to check-in bags from home and travel to and from the airport without their baggage. Catering to both the B2B and B2C segments the company offers three services - doorstep pick-up and delivery, baggage check-in and mishandled luggage.

Currently, operational in Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, CarterX plans to expand to Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai airports shortly

“We believe CarterX has an immense opportunity to improve the customer experience in the aviation supply chain through their baggage management platform. We view the concierge baggage service also easing the logistical burden between the passenger and airport,” said Nandini Mansinghka, Network Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mumbai Angels Network.