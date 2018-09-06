App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tea cafe chain Chaayos raises $12m from SAIF, others

The company has 52 outlets across the country. It ended FY18 with a revenue of around Rs 52 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tea cafe chain Chaayos has raised around $12 million in a fresh round of funding from investors such as SAIF Partners, Hong Kong's Integrated Capital and Singapore-based growth stage investment firm Pacatolus.

"The company will invest in offline expansion and look to double revenue with this capital infusion," Raghav Verma, co-Founder, Chaayos, told Moneycontrol. 

The development was first reported by The Economic Times on Thursday.

The company has 52 outlets across the country. It ended FY18 with a revenue of around Rs 52 crore.

This funding comes after a long struggle by the company to raise capital. According to reports, it last raised $2 million from existing investor Tiger Global Management in October in an internal round of funding. This was seen more as a bridge round of funding.

It had been in talks to raise a fresh round of funding since early last year  Read: Chaayos in talks with Tiger Global, SIDBI Venture Capital to raise fresh funding

related news

The tea cafe chain was founded in November 2012 by Verma and Nitin Saluja. Earlier this year, Chaayos named Ajay Kaul, a former Chief Executive of Jubiliant FoodWorks, as Chief Adviser with an aim to step-up its expansion process. 

Chaayos competes with companies such as Chai Point and Tea Trails. In April, Chai Point raised $20 million in funding in a round led by Paragon Partners.

Tea has started getting the much needed attention from multiple players in the last few years. The rise in popularity can be ascertained from the fact that even coffee chains such as Cafe Coffee Day have started offering various varieties of tea under their banner.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:04 am

tags #Chaayos #Startup

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.