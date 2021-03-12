Tata Digital applies for CCI nod to add BigBasket to its cart, says acquisition will not impact competition in India

Tata Digital, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Conglomerate Tata Group, has now officially applied for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) nod to acquire 64.3 percent stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates online grocery firm BigBasket.

In its submission, the entity has stated that the proposed transaction will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.

According to the note, which has been seen by Moneycontrol, the transaction will include a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions, in one or more series of steps. Subsequently, through a separate transaction, SGS may acquire sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts.

While Supermarket Grocery Supplies operates the business to business division, Innovative Retail Concepts runs the entity's popular business to customer service.

"The proposed transaction will result in the acquisition by TDL of majority stake of and control over SGS," Tata Digital said in its note sent to the CCI.

The deal which has been in works for a few months now has been stuck awaiting CCI approval.

According to reports, the Tata group has also applied to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a green signal.

Two large investors, Alibaba and Abraaj groups, which are currently stakeholders in BigBasket, are expected to exit the brand following the acquisition.

The acquisition will boost Tata's plan to launch a super app that will tie in all its consumer businesses.

The Bengaluru-based firm competes with Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service. It also locks horns with Softbank-backed Grofers which is weighing an indirect US listing.

As per media reports, Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of Rs 13,500 crore for BigBasket.

The company's top management, including co-founder Hari Menon, is likely to stay on for three to four years, in case the deal gets a green signal.