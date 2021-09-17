MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Swiggy, Zomato may take a hit if GST council approves proposal to levy tax on deliveries

The GST Council is meeting on September 17 and is expected to take up a proposal that could make ordering from food delivery platforms expensive for customers.

Priyanka Sahay
September 17, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


At its upcoming meeting on September 17, the GST Council is expected to discuss a proposal to treat online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato as aggregators and levy a tax of 5 percent.

If the proposal is approved, food ordering could become expensive for the end consumer as the companies may pass on the additional charge to them.

Currently, online bills generated by food aggregators already have a tax component in it. However, according to people privy to the practices of these firms, this taxed amount is paid back to the restaurant partners who are then expected to pay this amount to the government.

This new amendment will ensure that the companies do not pay this to the restaurants but directly to the government.




The catch is that different food items invite different slabs of tax rate. It will be interesting to see if the government washes all of that away to make room for a uniform 5% tax charged on the delivery of food by these agregators.




Zomato has recently been in the spotlight for shutting down multiple verticals overnight such as grocery and nutraceutical, soon after going public. It also saw the exit of Gaurav Gupta, one of its co-founders and the face of the company in the run-up to the IPO.

Most recently it also now also put its restaurant loyalty program on hold citing restrictions on dining out due to the pandemic.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #GST #Swiggy #Zomato
first published: Sep 17, 2021 10:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.