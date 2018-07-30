Swiggy to soon deliver groceries, medicines: Report

Food delivery app Swiggy now plans to capture the hyper-local delivery market by expanding its basket of services to delivering household items.

According to a report in Inc 42, Swiggy may soon venture into delivering groceries, pharmaceutical items, electronics and flowers to doorsteps.

The report quoted two company officials saying that customers would soon have the option of buying products from stores all across a city, with customer-to-customer pick-up and drop service being the major feature.

The company will test its new strategy across Bengaluru, Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR region from October.

The main objective of this diversification is to increase the number of deliveries being carried out. At present, there are more 14 million deliveries carried out every month under the brand.

The report quoted another source saying that Swiggy looks grow this part of the business to almost 15-20 percent of its revenues in the coming two years.