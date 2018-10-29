App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 06:53 PM IST

Swiggy FY18 net loss widens to Rs 397 crore; revenues triple

However, revenues of the company grew three times at Rs 441.99 crore compared to Rs 133.06 crore in FY16-17

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28
Net loss of Bundl Technologies, the parent company of food delivery platform Swiggy, widened to Rs 397.31 crore in FY18 from Rs 205.16 crore, according to company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC)

However, its revenue grew three times to Rs 441.99 crore from Rs 133.06 crore in FY17.

According to the filing, 72 percent of its total turnover came from the food ordering platform and 18 percent from its delivery. It does not have any other associate or subsidiary companies.

“Last year (FY 17-18), we remained focused on delivering exceptional value to our users, while making significant investments for the future and improving our operational efficiencies as we start hitting scale," the company said in a statement. 

The efforts, the company said, resulted in a 232 percent increase in the operating revenue outpacing the cost increase. 

The company will work to expand to more cities and experiment with innovative ways to bring more convenience to the lives of consumers, the statement read.

The total number of shares covered by the Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOP) was 34,789.

The company has raised two funding rounds this year. In June, it announced a fundraising of $210 million led by existing investor Naspers and new investor DST Global. This round happened barely three months after the company raised $100 million from Naspers and Meituan-Dianping.
