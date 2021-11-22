MARKET NEWS

Swiggy One launched to offer free deliveries, extra discount and much more

The program is currently live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and will expand to all 500+ cities in the next two weeks.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST

Food tech major Swiggy on November 22 announced the launch of 'Swiggy One membership'. The upgraded plan offers comprehensive coverage of all Swiggy services like Swiggy Genie, Swiggy Meat, Swiggy Instamart and food delivery.

It is a single-tier membership program that offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99. Additionally, members can avail extra discounts of up to 30 percent on their food orders from partner restaurants.

In the coming months, additional discounts and benefits will be extended to Swiggy’s other offerings such as its pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie and Meat stores.

All existing Swiggy SUPER members will automatically be upgraded, free of cost, to the Swiggy One program for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits that Swiggy One has to offer, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the new launch, Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy said, “With a mission to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers, we have launched and grown our offerings across food delivery, express grocery and other offerings. The newly launched Swiggy One program brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings to regular Swiggy users. We are excited to witness this new offering delight our consumers every single time while offering outstanding value and convenience.”

Currently, Swiggy One membership is being offered at an introductory price of Rs. 299 for the first 3 months and at Rs. 899 for 12 months which means, a member will spend just Rs. 75/month for the annual plan.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Swiggy #Swiggy One
first published: Nov 22, 2021 03:36 pm

