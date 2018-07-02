App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy names Vivek Sunder as its chief operating officer

As COO of Swiggy, he will be responsible for the company's operating units and be tasked with accelerating Swiggy's mission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swiggy has announced the appointment of Vivek Sunder as its first chief operating officer on July 2. As COO of the food delivery platform, Sunder will be responsible for the company's operating units and will be tasked with accelerating the company's mission.

“Swiggy’s strength lies in the quality and talent of our team, which has received an incredible boost with Vivek coming on board,” said CEO Sriharsha Majety.

“I am confident that his proven track record and extensive experience, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices will drive and extend Swiggy’s upward trajectory," he added.

Effective immediately, Vivek will be in-charge of developing and executing Swiggy’s strategic direction and priorities to drive organisational growth and operational excellence.

“It is impressive to see just how much Swiggy has been able to achieve in less than four years through an obsessive focus on the consumer and flawless last-mile execution,” said new COO Sunder.

He added, “I am extremely energised to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth tied with operational excellence."

With over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry, Sunder has worked across several leadership roles and geographies at Procter & Gamble (P&G).

In his most recent role as the managing director, P&G, East Africa, Sunder was instrumental in driving both top and bottom-line growth while expanding its market share and margins in a difficult macroeconomic.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:34 pm

