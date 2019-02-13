Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, launches Stores to deliver everyday needs

Online food ordering firm Swiggy has now forayed into product deliveries with the launch of its new offering, Swiggy Stores. Under this, the company will deliver anything ranging from meat, health supplements, flowers and other items.

"Once you choose a store and list items you want delivered, we will fulfil your order and facilitate payment. Be it a tube of toothpaste for yourself or food for your pet, there will be a store for all your needs," the company said in its blog.

To begin with, Swiggy will be delivering from across over 3,500 stores in Gurugram.

The deliveries will be done in an hour's time. It has partnered with brands such as HealthKart, Zappfresh, Apollo Pharmacy, among others.

There was no immediate clarity on the fee the company will charge from customers below an average ticket size.

Swiggy last raised $1 billion in a round, which was led by Naspers. The round also saw participation from other existing investors such as DST Global, Meituan-Dianping and Coatue Management, along with new investors such as Tencent, Hillhouse Capital and Wellington Management Company.