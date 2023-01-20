 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy lays off 380 employees as startup winter deepens

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Apologising for the move, Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety has said the company will shut down its meat marketplace as it takes a harder look at some of its verticals

Foodtech company Swiggy has fired 380 employees in a bid to rationalise business amid a tough venture funding market, a company spokesperson said on January 20, the latest in the series of layoffs that have rocked India's startup ecosystem.

The decision, which affects around 3 percent of its 6,000-strong staff, was communicated to employees at a town hall on January 20.

"We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise.  In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this," Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said in an email to employees after the town hall.

Majety said that the company would have to take a harder look at some of its existing verticals and would be shutting down its meat marketplace.

"While the team has done exceptionally well with solid inputs, we haven’t hit product market fit here despite our iterations. From a customer perspective, we will still continue to offer meat delivery through Instamart. We will continue to stay invested in all other new verticals," he added.

The employees who have been fired will receive a cash payout of three to six months of salary, based on their tenure and grade. This includes a 100 percent payout of variable pay/ incentives. The joining bonus and retention bonus paid out will be waived.