COVID-19 update | Swiggy extends financial support for delivery partners

All COVID-19 affected delivery partners are eligible to receive industry-best income support and nutrition care support of Rs 14,000 for two weeks.

Payaswini Ranganath
June 07, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
Swiggy Delivery boy | Representative image

Swiggy Delivery boy | Representative image



 On-demand delivery platform Swiggy said on June 7 that it has launched ‘Swiggy Suraksha,’ a care package that prioritises the health and safety of over 1.5 lakh delivery partners and their families.




The programme includes solid financial support and hospitalisation cover for delivery partners and their families affected by COVID-19.


Close

Swiggy launched the programme in the first week of May. They have already helped delivery partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Kanpur, Jaipur, Pune, and Modinagar with oxygen cylinders, beds, ambulances, and COVID medicines.


“The efforts of our delivery partners in serving the country as an essential service over the past year is widely known. Throughout this pandemic, their health and safety, along with that of our customers, has been paramount to us. As we undergo a tougher second wave, our delivery partners support the community by ensuring that they have access to food, grocery, medicines, and other essentials without leaving their homes. With Swiggy Suraksha, we are making sure that our delivery heroes also have the necessary support, including a 24x7 hotline for medical emergencies, access to doctors for themselves and their families, income support, free access to vaccines, hospitalization cover for themselves, and their families if affected by COVID,’’ said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.


All COVID-19 affected delivery partners are eligible to receive industry-best income support and nutrition care support of Rs 14,000 for two weeks without worrying about earning a livelihood during their recovery period.


Any delivery partners and their families who test positive for COVID-19 will receive enhanced hospitalisation cover up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The company has also enhanced life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh in the event of an untimely death of a delivery partner due to Covid-19.


Swiggy has also offered to provide income support for one week for delivery partners during the death of dependents, parents, siblings, or grandparents; this is not exclusive to COVID-related deaths.
TAGS: #Covid #COVID19 #Swiggy
first published: Jun 7, 2021 06:58 pm

