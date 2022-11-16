 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy comes out with sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

When a harassment occurs at a customer’s location, grievous offences punishable by law will lead to the removal of customers from the Swiggy platform

As female delivery workers are not protected under workplace sexual harassment laws when the harasser is a customer or third party working with the company, Swiggy has come out with a policy for such cases.

If the harassment occurs at a customer’s location, after the initial investigation is done, no other female delivery executive with Swiggy will be assigned to that customer. The customer’s number will be highlighted so that a female executive is not assigned even if the customer changes location.

Moreover, grievous offences punishable by law will lead to the removal of customers from the Swiggy platform.

“At any point, the woman delivery executive can raise a police complaint against the respondent and this policy doesn’t limit that. In such cases, we will always support the authorities in the investigation,” the company said.

“In case of a sexual harassment case arising due to customers, male counterparts, restaurant partners, and Swiggy employees, the woman delivery executive can reach out to Swiggy’s Emergency SOS number for support,” it added.

After asking for emergency assistance in such cases, the woman delivery partner can lodge a complaint with Swiggy’s on-ground team. If a Swiggy employee is the perpetrator, it would become a POSH case since the employee is bound to the company.