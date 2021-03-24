Swiggy announces COVID-19 vaccine cover for 2 lakh delivery partners

Representative image.

Food delivery firm Swiggy has announced that it will cover the vaccination cost for its delivery fleet consisting of over 2,00000 partners across the country.

This pioneering move comes close on the heels of the government's announcement on the next phase of the nationwide vaccination commencing April 1, 2021, for people aged 45 and above.

In the first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of Swiggy’s delivery partners, aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt in for the vaccination.

The company has also asked the government authorities for the prioritisation of delivery partners in the vaccine drive.

"Over the past year, our delivery women and men have been a lifeline for the nation, delivering food and other essentials to millions of Indians during their time of need. As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we’re prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners. We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated," saidVivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

The company currently has operations across 500 cities in India.