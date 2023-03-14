 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

SVB crisis | Rajeev Chandrasekhar hears out anguished startups as they seek ‘financial airlift’

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Union Minister assures virtual gathering of more than 450 participants from the startup community of help to tide over the crisis, says will put together suggestions for FM

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse which has thrown startups into a tizzy, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on March 14 heard out anguished entrepreneurs and investors about the difficulties they are facing in recovering their deposits and transferring cash back to the country.

“We need a financial airlift by the government in this situation,” said an investor, while describing to a gathering of more than 450 participants how international fund transfers from the US to India were not going through.

The minister assured the startup community of help to tide over the crisis and said that he will make a list of suggestions to the Finance Ministry in this regard.

"The Government of India is determined to ensure there is no hiccup or disruption in the growth of startups. We should be laser focussed that we tide over this storm and look to the future. I am going to put together a list of suggestions for the Finance Ministry on your behalf," he said.