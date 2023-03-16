 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB crisis | Over $200 million has already been moved to GIFT City banks, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

Indian startups have already moved over $200 million to banks in GIFT City, a financial hub in Gujarat with easier compliance norms, in the wake of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"I have the data on my desk that shows over $200 million has been already transferred to GIFT City banks," the Minister of State for electronics and information technology said in a Twitter space late on March 16.

Chandrasekhar also emphasised that both startups and Indian banks should figure out a way to work together as the country's banking system is one of the healthiest in the world.

"I have made a case to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Indian banking system can be a lot more startup friendly. There's a need for Indian banking system to consider startups as important target segment," he said.