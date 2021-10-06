MARKET NEWS

Sunstone Eduversity raises $28 million in Series B funding

The funding was led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors Saama Capital and Alteria Capital.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Representative image

Sunstone Eduversity has raised $28 million in Series B funding, the edtech startup announced on October 6. The funding was led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors Saama Capital and Alteria Capital.

Work10m, a work-focused fund led by PeopleStrong's Group CEO Pankaj Bansal, also participated in the round.

With the fresh infusion of funds, Sunstone, which is currently the third largest B-school in the country, aims to become the "largest higher education provider" in the next five years, it said in a press release.

"The company will use the fresh capital to invest in cutting-edge learning and technology assets, building a network of colleges across multiple cities, and hiring across different functions," it added.

The company's co-founder Ashish Munjal said the current funding is an "endorsement to Sunstone’s unique model of working with reputed colleges and corporates and using technology to bring quality education to millions of students."

"We are building Sunstone to become the de facto choice for pursuing higher education for Indian youth," Munjal added.

Sunstone, in partnership with various universities, has added three new programmes this year: BBA, MCA, and online MBA. It plans to introduce various undergraduate programmes such as BCA, B.Com and BSc in the next 12 months, and expects to enrol over 25,000 students across 35 cities by the end of 2022.

The education provider has expanded its presence in 24 campuses across 18 cities which includes some of the prominent institutions such as GD Goenka University, JECRC University, Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology and several others, the official release noted.

The company claimed that it has delivered a 150 percent placement rate for its 2019-21 MBA batch, with 252 students receiving 380 job offers.

“Sunstone’s higher education programmes have the potential to bring in the much-awaited transformation in the Indian education system where students will now have access to a high quality education product in all corners of the country," said Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, WestBridge Capital.

Kiranbir Nag, Partner, Saama Capital, said the firm as an investor believes that the additional capital will afford Sunstone "the opportunity to scale even more rapidly from hereon."
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:42 am

