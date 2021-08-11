MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Stellaris Venture Partners closes second fund at $225 million

Stellaris, an investor in startups such as consumer brand Mamaearth and software firm Whatfix, plans to make 25-30 investments in seed and Series A rounds of internet startups from this fund.

M. Sriram
August 11, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Stellaris Venture Partners, an investor in startups such as consumer brand Mamaearth and software firm Whatfix said on August 11 that it has raised $225 million for its second fund, much bigger than its $90 million first fund, underscoring investor aggression for Indian startups.

Moneycontrol first reported details of the new fund on June 16. Stellaris plans to make 25-30 investments in seed and Series A rounds of internet startups from this fund.

The firm was started in 2016 by Ritesh Banglani, Rahul Chowdhuri and Alok Goyal, former partners at Helion Ventures, which was disbanded. It closed its first fund in 2018.

“In the past four years, Stellaris has built a specialist, depth-oriented investment model that allows us to take early bets in new years. Whether it is healthcare AI with mFine or D2C brands with Mamaearth, we have developed conviction ahead of the curve and have been able to back market leaders in emerging categories,” Chowdhuri said.

“India’s venture ecosystem has come of age over the last few years with large exits and a massive increase in the volume and quality of new startups. The larger second fund gives us dry powder to tap into this growing opportunity with an ability to back entrepreneurs with more capital and support them for longer. We keep a large reserve for our best-performing portfolio companies and back them through 3-4 funding rounds,” he added.

Close

Related stories

About 80% of the fund was raised from overseas institutional investors, seen as a win for local VC firms because these investors- endowments, pension funds and large family offices- tend to be more long term investors, can write bigger cheques and back top fund managers globally.

A bigger fund puts Stellaris closer to Accel, Matrix, Lightspeed and Nexus Venture Partners- experienced VCs and among India’s top investors who have raised the largest VC funds in India- only second to Sequoia Capital.

Notably, the fund was raised entirely over video meetings, said people familiar with the matter. Stellaris’ partners had planned to travel to the US for their first set of fundraising meetings in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit India. Investors have, however, adapted to the new normal quickly, and the subsequent internet startup and funding boom helped investors raise money quicker.
M. Sriram
Tags: #Startup #Startup Funding
first published: Aug 11, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.