Startups to get India Stack certification to act as integrators for other countries

The Union government will institute a certification mechanism for startups who seek to help foreign countries integrate with the India Stack, even as the country’s digital public infrastructure is opened for adoption by other nations.

The Centre will host the India Stack Developer Conference 2023 on January 25, and is expecting foreign embassies, startups, corporates and state governments to participate. It has been planned to hold such a conference annually from now on to help developers find ways to expand the India Stack and its uses.

“We expect that in the forthcoming World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi, a number of countries will be signing up to the India stack. It can be a powerful enabler for many countries in Africa, Europe and Asia,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology.

