Indian unicorns sitting on lofty valuations with higher revenue multiples than global peers

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Nearly half of the country’s 107 unicorns that have filed their financial reports for FY22 have a last-twelve-months average revenue multiple of around 30, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol, higher than most geographies, where such multiples are in the range of 15-20 for high-growth companies, investors and bankers said.

A majority of India’s unicorns are sitting on lofty valuations with higher revenue multiples than their global peers, which would make it extremely difficult for companies to raise fresh funds at existing or higher valuations, at a time when startups are battling a slowdown in demand amid a deepening funding winter.

Nearly half of the country’s 107 unicorns that have filed their financial reports for FY22 on average have an LTM (last-twelve-months) revenue multiple of around 30, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol.

The average LTM revenue multiple for Indian startups is higher than most geographies, where such multiples are in the range of 15-20 for high-growth companies, according to investors and bankers Moneycontrol spoke with.

“There is sanity returning on valuations as liquidity tightens across the globe. The last two years cannot be treated as the new normal. Investors are taking adequate time for due diligence, and multiples are correcting across the chart not just for edtech, but also for fintech or SaaS (software-as-a-service firms),” said Swati Murarka, partner at Athera Venture Partners, a venture capital firm.