Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Startups served angel tax notice may get relief this week: Report

CBDT is planning to issue a notification asking tax officers to "accept valuation certificates" submitted by startups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Startups that have received angel tax notices due to their valuations or the source of funding may get some relief this week, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is planning to issue a notification asking tax officers to "accept valuation certificates" submitted by the startups, sources told the paper.

The Income Tax Department had questioned increasing valuations of startups whose revenues were either falling or stagnant. The revenue department deems capital in excess of fair market value as 'other income,' which is taxable at 30 percent.

The news comes after about 2,000 startups, which received notices under the two income tax sections - 56(2)(vii)(b) and 68, asked the government to look into the matter. Section 56(2)(vii)(b) deals with valuations --classification of funding as income or investment, while Section 68 deals with unexplained credit.

According to a survey done by LocalCircles and the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), over 73 percent of startups that raised capital between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore in India had received angel tax notices from the Income Tax Department till January 2019.

In cases where the source of funding looks dubious, CBDT may write to principal commissioners asking them to go after investors rather than startups. In cases of valuation mismatch, the explanation of the startups could be given additional weight, depending on other criteria, a source told the paper.

This comes days after the tax department announced measures providing relief to startups from angel tax but left out those that have already received notices related to valuation or source of investment.

Nearly 7,000 early-age startups may benefit from new angel tax norms: Report

"Now that startups can get an angel tax exemption with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) February 19 notification, a fresh CBDT notification asking the tax officers to retrospectively accept the angel tax exemption certificate of startups will be beneficial and hopefully should be the end of angel tax controversy," said Sachin Taparia, founder and chairman, LocalCircles, a social media platform.

Investors usually are reluctant to submit details such as permanent account number (PAN) and bank account numbers to startups.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Angel Tax #Income Tax Department #Startup

