Startups in India: Just eight unicorns in last five years, New Delhi leads tech-hub Bengaluru

Unicorns do not belong to Indian folklore and they seem to be rare in Indian startup world as well. In the five year period, 2012-17, India’s two global hubs New Delhi and Bengaluru could produce only eight unicorns.

New Delhi leads the chart in India with five unicorns—startups with over $1 billion valuation—whereas, tech hub Bengaluru lags second with three unicorns calling their home since 2018, a CB Insights report says.

Compared to Chinese cities, the Indian hubs are nowhere to be seen. Beijing, the capital of China, produced 29 unicorns in the assessment period. Shanghai, the financial hub in the dragon country is the birthplace of 17 unicorns in last five years.

Other Asian cities which have produced unicorns include Seoul and Tokyo with two each.