Startups based in India should resist investor pressure to domicile outside: Mohandas Pai

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Pai advised founders of India-centric startups "to be careful" and "not get carried away" by investors who force companies they fund, to domicile in the US and open bank accounts there as well.

TV Mohandas Pai

Industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said startups which do almost all their business in India and have all their employees here should resist any pressure from large investors to domicile outside, as the former Infosys director and chairman of Aarin Capital cited key lessons to be drawn from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Pai advised founders of India-centric startups "to be careful" and "not get carried away" by investors who force companies they fund, to domicile in the US and open bank accounts there as well. Pai said Silicon Valley Bank was a startup-friendly bank and its collapse is a "blow" to the startup ecosystem.

"Just how big is the blow, is something that we have to watch from startup to startup, and founder to founder," Pai told PTI.

He added that the exposure of Indian startup ecosystem to Silicon Valley Bank is not too high.