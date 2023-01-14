 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Startup VilCart raises USD 18 million from investors to expand operations

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The company raised this amount in a Series A funding round led by Asia Impact SA.

VilCart, the rural economy-focused technology startup, has raised USD 18 million (Rs 144 crore) from investors to expand operations.

The company raised this amount in a Series A funding round led by Asia Impact SA.

Nabventures Fund and Texterity Pvt Ltd also participated in the round, VilCart said in a statement.

With the use of this fund, VilCart aims to expand its operations to the entire South India by 2024.

VilCart, which was established in 2018 by Prasanna Kumar and Amith S Mali, seeks to revolutionise the rural unorganised retail industry with technology by providing quality products at a competitive price to every rural household with modern supply chain and logistic facilities.

The startup has established numerous private labels to utilise the established supply chain network and provide quality products to the rural population.