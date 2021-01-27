Startup sages: Meet Rohit Agarwal, the investment banker turned unicorn CFO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Note to readers: Media reports of startups in India are typically focussed on the founders and investors. Little is known about other leaders who are doing important work. Startup Sages is a series of articles that will profile key personalities from the world of startups who are driving change, building interesting products or pursuing vital projects.

You can see why Rohit Agarwal was a successful investment banker. A banker’s job is to convince an investor that this is the founder you should back; and convince the founder that this is the investor you should raise money from. Agarwal speaks in a slow, measured tone. There’s a hint of an American accent, accentuating his speech.

Indians have a reputation for talking fast, almost spitting out words before they are ready. Agarwal is the opposite. Before every sentence, or even between sentences, he pauses. A couple of times you wonder whether your questions are too vexing. They aren’t, and his answers tell you so.

That voice can certainly convince a lot of people about a lot of things. And it has. Agarwal was a software investment banker for 12 years with Credit Suisse, UBS and most recently, Avendus. Raising funds for software-as-a-service startups. A lot of flights, a lot of trips to San Francisco. Then he decided to leave that industry.

“I started software banking in 2011, around the time the seminal essay from Andreessen Horowitz dropped,” Agarwal says. He refers to Software is Eating The World, an article by Marc Andreessen, one of the world’s leading venture capitalists and founder of Netscape, the world’s preeminent computer browser. Andreessen Horowitz is a venture capital firm founded by Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. The essay is today seen as the definitive indicator of how important software services and technology will be, and that “every company should be a software company.”

The industry was very different back then. Today, the world (and India) has dozens of SaaS startups and unicorns, vertical and horizontal, using artificial intelligence, machine learning and enterprises relying on apps for day to day functions. “See the first SaaS wave was Microsoft, SAP and Oracle with their desktop-based solutions. The next was the cloud wave, which Salesforce pioneered. That was a massive shift from desktop-based products,” he says.

Increasingly, even software firms became like consumer internet companies, in terms of a growth mindset, relying on network effects, running a marketplace, and how that creates business value. Amazon Web Services, for example, offers products from other SaaS firms besides its own core service.

“You’re selling a core software and you are creating a whole marketplace around it. Some firms also have data or knowledge as a core product. So, the more data you get, the more valuable it becomes,” he says.

Agarwal has worked on fundraises, acquisitions and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), including SAP’s acquisition of cloud tech firm Fieldglass for a billion dollars, Wibmo’s acquisition by Naspers-PayU, Flipkart acquiring Israel-based Upstream Commerce, and the listing of enterprise security firm Proofpoint. He has worked on deals aggregating to over $20 billion.

From serial dating to marriage

And as Agarwal speaks about the evolution of the software industry, there are hints of what he’ll do next. It was eventually a smaller $50 million deal that changed his career.

At Avendus, Agarwal was raising a Series C round for Zenoti, which provides software for salons and spas in a dozen countries. Founded in 2011, it was only in 2019 that Zenoti really kicked into high gear. The Series C started that journey when Tiger Global, along with Accel and Norwest Venture Partners, led a $50 million round in May 2019. In advising Zenoti, Agarwal realised that the company, the SaaS industry and he were at an interesting juncture.

“While doing Zenoti’s Series C, I got to know the company really well, and it aligned with my thesis on where software is going. It was very clear that there is no real or incumbent leader in this space. This was one of the rare industries that hadn’t been hit by the SaaS wave yet,” he recounts.

Startup Sages

And so Agarwal decided to take the plunge. For the last 15 months, he has been the Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Development at Zenoti. He oversees fundraising and acquisitions, as well as finance and planning.

Investment bankers becoming operators falls in that odd space that isn’t mainstream, but isn’t unheard of either. Bankers often join companies where fundraising and acquisitions/deal making is constant. So, instead of doing the same thing for multiple companies, you’re doing it for one company. That’s not the case at Zenoti.

But moving from fundraising for many companies and having a bird’s eyeview of the industry to tying one’s fortunes to a single company was akin to going from serial dating to marriage.

“As a banker you can potentially pick any company and decide I will bank this one. You are allowed to think about that company. Here, Zenoti is all I have to think about. It goes from a very macro lens to a very micro lens. Am I ready to think about one and only one company 24/7?” He decided he was.

But 37-year-old Agarwal joining Zenoti has much more to it than regular fundraising. His assuming charge of the finance role is key to Zenoti’s future: an IPO. But we’re looking too far ahead.

Tactical focus

Last month, Zenoti became a unicorn — valued at a billion dollars — when private equity firm Advent International led a $160 million round. Being a unicorn brings its fair share of expectations, hype, pressure and potential. And managing this is also part of Agarwal’s job.

“Earlier, as a banker, 20 percent of my time went into tactical stuff on particular deals that I was working on. Ten percent was on management of the business. And 70 percent was strategic stuff: thinking about fundraising, growth, big-picture things,”

“Now, all of a sudden, strategy and corporate development (mergers etc) is taking 25-30 percent of my time. The remaining 70 percent is tactical. That is a huge change. There are a lot of things — people are waiting for approval, waiting for guidance. How one customer will behave and what we should do. That’s not something I have ever had to worry about before,” he says.

And the finance aspect is where it really feels more like a career change than simply changing jobs. Agarwal is in charge of defining Zenoti’s metrics, reporting it to the management and board of directors, accounting, budget planning, analysis, taxation and auditing. All the things that he learnt during his MBA from IBS Business School, Hyderabad, and his BCom from Rajasthan University, but hadn’t really applied thereafter.

“Finance provides me with the biggest learning. It is still going on. It is a full discipline of its own. You need to be very open and candid with the team on what you bring to the table and what they bring to the table,” he says.

People management is another learning for him. At Avendus he did manage a small team of four software bankers, but at Zenoti, 35 people report to him — a sea change in relative terms.

His biggest learning at Zenoti has been about people. “Different people have different things that motivate them. Being in touch with team members, creating a true personal equation… I want to be the first person people air their grievances to rather than sitting on it and feeling sad or bad about it. And that’s even more important when we are all working remotely,” he said.

Some startups are also very founder-driven companies. On paper they may have appointed a leadership team and have various CXO roles, but in practice, everything runs via the founder. This also stems from large multi-billion-dollar companies having the chaos of a startup.

At Zenoti, however, founder and CEO Sudheer Koneru is relatively hands off, according to Agarwal and two others Moneycontrol spoke to. “Sudheer picks his battles. He’s sort of like: ‘I’m available to everyone. I am focusing on this thing, but if you need me to focus on something else, I am here,’” Agarwal says.

Preparing for an IPO

And now, Agarwal has a very clear objective for Zenoti. Getting it ready for an IPO. That’s different from actually going for an IPO, he stresses.

“I want to prepare for an IPO. To go for an IPO or not is a separate matter altogether. If a company is prepared for an IPO, that's when value maximisation happens. Investors have to give a premium for it (Zenoti) to not go to public markets. His CEO Koneru’s view on the matter is strikingly similar. In an interview with Moneycontrol on December 21, Koneru had said they would consider an IPO in “2-3 years”.

“If we definitely grow 100 percent each of the next two years, we will be within striking distance of preparing for a listing. We also have to still innovate our products and have more mature technology. It is about maintaining the velocity we are seeing in the market today,” he said.

Agarwal recognises that being the CFO of a software company will also be a different feather in his hat. But no matter how far ahead he looks, Agarwal says that whatever his next role is — investor, operator or something else — software is likely to play a part in it.

Except if he goes to a farmhouse, lists his platform on Airbnb and relaxes, he jokes. Technically, though, software is involved there as well.