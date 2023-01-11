 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup funding in India drops 33% to USD 24 billion in 2022: Report

Jan 11, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Global investors were still positive about the Indian startup ecosystem despite the global slowdown, as per the report titled 'Startup Tracker-CY 22'.

Funding for Indian startups dropped by 33 per cent to USD 24 billion in 2022 as compared to the previous year though it was nearly double the amount recorded in 2019 or 2020, said a PwC India report on Wednesday.

"Funding for Indian startups in CY22 was nearly USD 24 billion, a drop of 33 per cent in comparison to CY21 but was still more than twice the funds raised in CY20 and CY19 each", it said.

The startups received total funding of USD 13.2 billion in 2019, USD 10.9 billion in 2020 and USD 35.2 billion in 2021.

Despite the funding slowdown, Amit Nawka, Partner - Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India, said, "some areas like SaaS (Software as a service) and early-stage funding have remained upbeat. With significant dry powder waiting to be invested, it seems likely that the funding scenario will begin to normalise after 2–3 quarters." Meanwhile, he added, many startups were using the current situation to tighten operating models and optimise cash runway by deferring discretionary spends and investments.

The report said the early-stage deals accounted for 60-62 per cent of the total funding in 2021 and 2022 in volume terms and average ticket size per deal was USD 4 million per deal.