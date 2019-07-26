App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Startup founder arrested in Bengaluru for cheating many including husband

The issue first came into light when a complaint was filed against her by her husband Shayak Sen

Bengaluru police have arrested a start-up entrepreneur for financial fraud. Oindrila Dasgupta, a 30-year-old entrepreneur and a resident of New Delhi co-founded the startup Eat.Shop.Love (ESL) and reportedly cheated eight persons including her husband of over Rs 64 lakh. The police arrested the woman last week.

The issue first came to light when a complaint was filed against her by her husband Shayak Sen. According to a report in The Times of India, Sen alleged that his wife misused his bank account to collect money from unknown persons. She had allegedly asked people to put money into her Sen's account but later transferred it from his account without his consent.

The cybercrime wing of Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police made the arrest on Friday after she was summoned for questioning a day before. "The initial probe confirmed she had committed the offense and hence we arrested her and produced her before the court on Friday. The court remanded her in judicial custody," Satheesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police was quoted saying in the report.

At least seven people have been cheated by the woman and according to the police some had filed complaints as early as March.

Dasgupta, who is an alumnus of IIM Bengaluru, had established ESL in 2014. The online fashion store had raised Rs 22 crore in March and was later purchased by a Tata Group online venture.
First Published on Oct 31, 2017 10:39 am

tags #Bengaluru #India #Startup

