you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Start-up rankings for states: DPIIT extends deadline for responses to September 30

Earlier, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, had stated that it would consider measures taken by states and UTs during May 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, for ranking purpose.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Commerce and Industry Ministry will now consider measures taken by states and union territories (UTs) till September 30 this year for ranking them based on initiatives taken to strengthen their start-up ecosystems.

"To further encourage states and UTs to strengthen their start up ecosystems, @DIPPGOI launched the framework for #StatesStartupRanking2019 on 19 Feb, 2019. Based on the request of various state govts, the deadline for responses is extended by 3 months i.e. upto 30th September," DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said in a series of tweets.

Close

He said there shall be no further extension of the deadline, and feedback and evaluation would start immediately after September 30.

"We expect an enthusiastic participation from all states and UTs to help create a robust ecosystem for start ups in the country!," Abhishek said.

The department conducted the first ever such ranking exercise in 2018 to encourage states and UTs to take proactive steps towards strengthening the start-up ecosystems within their jurisdictions, he said.

27 states and three UTs participated in the first exercise. Gujarat had emerged as the best performer in developing start-up ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs last year.

"The exercise was an enriching and educating experience for all participants. Awareness Workshops in all states, knowledge workshops in incubators, pairing of states for mentoring and international exposure visits, helped many states initiate effective measures to support start ups," he said.

The ranking framework comprises seven pillars and 30 action points.

The pillars will assess the efforts across institutional support, simplifying regulations, easing public procurement, incubation, seed funding, venture funding and awareness and outreach-related activities.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Current Affairs #DPIIT #India #Startup

