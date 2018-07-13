Start, Up and Away | How Chef Pooja Dhingra brought the taste of Paris to India

Pooja Dhingra started her venture at the age of 23. Fresh out of one of the world’s most famous pastry schools, Dhingra set about the daunting task of setting up her business. The patisserie was started with a crew of 3 people way back in 2010 and broke even within the first year. Fast forward 8 years and Pooja now boasts of a crew of 85 with a 5,000 sq ft kitchen and 5 stores.

Watch the accompanying video to learn more about her story.

